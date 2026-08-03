Ashok Leyland, Affle 3i, Concord Biotech among top stock picks for decent short term gains



Affle 3i | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,723.90-1,794.20 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,535

The chart of Affle 3i is showing a bullish breakout from a long-term downward trendline. Price has again moved above all of the moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. RSI is near the bullish zone around 57, reflecting firm momentum with room before overbought territory, supporting further upside without signalling exhaustion. We recommend to buy at current market price Rs 1,609.3 with short-term targets of Rs 1,723.90-1,794.20, and keep a stop loss at Rs 1,535.

Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities



Concord Biotech | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,540-1,550 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,275

Concord Biotech Ltd is exhibiting an ascending triangle formation on the daily chart, reflecting sustained accumulation after a strong recovery from lower levels. The stock has been making higher lows while repeatedly testing the horizontal resistance near Rs 1,390-1,410, indicating increasing buying pressure. The recent breakout above the consolidation range, backed by improving RSI and a positive MACD crossover, suggests strengthening bullish momentum. The rising trend line support is placed around Rs 1,270-1,290, which is expected to provide immediate support on any pullback, while the Rs 1,390-1,410 zone now becomes the key breakout support. A sustained close above Rs 1,410 could extend the next up move. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock on dips in range of Rs 1,380-1,400 levels for the expected upside of Rs 1,540-1,550 levels with stop loss below Rs 1,275 levels

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities

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Sundram Fasteners | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,040.80-1,134 | Stop Loss: Rs 905.35

The chart of Sundram Fasteners is showing a bullish breakout from a long-term downward trendline. Price has again moved above most of the moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. RSI is near the bullish zone around 64, reflecting firm momentum with room before overbought territory, supporting further upside without signalling exhaustion. We recommend to buy at current market price Rs 969.25 with short-term targets of Rs 1,040.80-1,134, and keep a stop loss at Rs 905.35.

Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities