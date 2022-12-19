scorecardresearch
Ashoka Buildcon shares jump 4% on Jaora Nayagaon stake sale. Nuvama sees stock at Rs 110

Ashoka Buildcon had earlier entered into a transaction with KKR to sell five BOT projects for Rs 134 crore. Ashoka Buildcon had also agreed to sell the Chennai ORR annuity project to NIIF for an aggregate financial consideration of Rs 690 crore

The BOT stake sale has been a major overhang on the Ashoka Buildcon stock for the past couple of years, Nuvama said. The proposed deals will de-lever the balance sheet and allow management to focus on the EPC business The BOT stake sale has been a major overhang on the Ashoka Buildcon stock for the past couple of years, Nuvama said. The proposed deals will de-lever the balance sheet and allow management to focus on the EPC business

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon climbed 4 per cent in Monday's trade after the company said that its subsidiaries Ashoka Concessions and Viva Highways have entered an agreement with National Investment & Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) to sell its entire interest in Jaora Nayagaon Toll Road (JTCL).

Published on: Dec 19, 2022, 3:39 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 19, 2022, 3:36 PM IST
