Asia shares near record peak but trade protectionist fears cast shadow

Asian stocks held near a record high on Thursday though concerns about the Trump administration's protectionist stance cast a shadow on financial markets, while the dollar was under pressure after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin welcomed a weaker currency.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.15 percent while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.8 percent, hit by the dollar's decline against the yen.

MSCI, the index provider's broadest gauge of the world's stock markets, extended its gain so far this month to 6.5 percent on Wednesday, posting rise in 14 out of 16 US business days.

Wall Street shares were mixed, however, as a boost from solid earnings were offset by trade protectionism worries fanned by U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose steep import tariffs on washing machines and solar panels earlier in the week.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who is also in Davos, hinted at action against China, saying US trade authorities were investigating whether there is a case for taking action over China's infringements of intellectual property.

In a combative tone, Ross also said: "Trade war has been in place for quite a little while, the difference is the U.S. troops are now coming to the ramparts."

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.15 percent while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.8 percent, hit by the dollar's decline against the yen.

MSCI ACWI, the index provider's broadest gauge of the world's stock markets, extended its gain so far this month to 6.5 percent on Wednesday, posting rise in 14 out of 16 US business days.

Wall Street shares were mixed, however, as a boost from solid earnings were offset by trade protectionism worries fanned by US President Donald Trump's decision to impose steep import tariffs on washing machines and solar panels earlier in the week.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who is also in Davos, hinted at action against China, saying U.S. trade authorities were investigating whether there is a case for taking action over China's infringements of intellectual property.

In a combative tone, Ross also said: "Trade war has been in place for quite a little while, the difference is the US troops are now coming to the ramparts."