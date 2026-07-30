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Asian Paints outlook: Single-digit volume growth likely amid high competition, war effects

Asian Paints outlook: Single-digit volume growth likely amid high competition, war effects

Asian Paints believes that premiumisation will remain an important growth engine as consumers increasingly shift towards higher-value products.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 12:59 PM IST
Asian Paints outlook: Single-digit volume growth likely amid high competition, war effects Asian Paints: Recent disruptions in raw material sourcing and logistics worked in favour of large organised players, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Asian Paints Ltd is entering FY27 with renewed optimism as brokerages expect improving demand, stable margins and the benefits of major capacity expansion to support earnings, even as the company navigates intense competition and volatile raw material prices. Multiple brokerages believe the country's largest paint maker is well-positioned to outperform the broader industry, helped by its strong distribution network, premium product launches and backward integration initiatives.

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Volume growth on cards 

Management has guided for high single-digit volume growth in FY27, while maintaining its 18-20% EBITDA margin guidance, signalling confidence in demand despite a challenging operating environment.

According to Anand Rathi, improving industry demand, a healthier volume-value mix after recent price hikes and the benefits of backward integration could support stronger profitability over the coming quarters.

Supply chain advantage

Recent disruptions in raw material sourcing and logistics worked in favour of large organised players, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services. With one of the country's strongest supply chains and an extensive dealer network, Asian Paints was able to capture additional demand while smaller competitors faced supply constraints.

Key growth driver

Innovation continues to play a larger role in the company's strategy. New products accounted for nearly 17% of total revenue, with launches focused on premium emulsions, waterproofing solutions, construction chemicals and luxury paint offerings. The company believes premiumisation will remain an important growth engine as consumers increasingly shift towards higher-value products.

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Massive VAE project

One of the biggest catalysts for FY27 is the commissioning of Asian Paints' VAM-VAE manufacturing project, expected during the second quarter. The facility will have annual capacities of 100,000 tonnes of Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) and 150,000 tonnes of Vinyl Acetate Emulsion (VAE).

Management expects in-house production of emulsions to improve gross margins by  300-500 basis points for products using these materials, although the exact benefit will depend on sourcing costs and product mix.

Geopolitical risks 

Brokerage Elara warned that geopolitical tensions such as West Asia war have increased volatility in raw material prices and global supply chains, creating uncertainty for manufacturers.

To counter these challenges, Asian Paints plans to increase investments in innovation, consumer engagement and brand building while driving operational efficiencies to protect profitability.

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The commissioning of the VAE plant is also expected to strengthen cost competitiveness and cushion the impact of raw material inflation.

What investors should watch

Brokerages believe Asian Paints enters FY27 with several earnings catalysts, including improving industry demand, premium product expansion, rural market strength, capacity additions and margin benefits from backward integration.

However, competitive intensity remains at record highs, making volume growth, pricing discipline and margin performance the key metrics investors will watch over the coming quarters.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 30, 2026 12:55 PM IST
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