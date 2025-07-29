Asian Paints Q1 earnings: Net profit falls 6%, revenue at Rs 8,924 crore 

Asian Paints Ltd, the country's largest paint manufacturing company, on Tuesday reported a 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its consolidated net profit for the June 2025 quarter. During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 1099.77 crore from Rs 1169.98 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The company said its net sales decreased to Rs 8924.49 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 8943.24 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Asian Paints were trading 1.69 per cent higher at Rs 2398.75 in the afternoon session today.

Decorative Business (India) logged volume growth of 3.9% with revenue fall of 1.2%. Subdued demand environment due to macro-economic uncertainties and early monsoon. Revenue was affected on account of shift in mix. Home Decor categories clocked a de-growth in Q1 FY’26 with pressure on household disposable incomes. International business registered a value growth of 8.4% on the back of growth in Asian markets, UAE and Egypt.

Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO of Asian Paints said, “The paint industry experienced a slight uptick this quarter, driven by marginally improved demand from urban centres, despite monsoons slowing the momentum in June. Our revenues for the coatings business in India were 0.2% lower than last year. Domestic Decorative paints business did relatively better compared to the earlier quarters, registering a volume growth of 3.9% and a revenue decline of 1.2%.

Advertisement

The revenues from the Industrial Coatings business grew by 8.8%, on the back of good performance in Auto & Protective coating segments. The operating margins for the quarter were marginally lower on a year on year basis on account of higher sales and marketing investments. The home décor business was slow due to subdued retail consumption however the retail chain of Beautiful Homes Stores did well. On the international front, the portfolio delivered a strong performance with a revenue growth of 11.1% on a like-to-like basis (20.4% in constant currency terms), with all key markets in the Middle East and South Asia performing well."