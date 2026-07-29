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Asian Paints Q1 results: Profit jumps 40% to Rs 1,539 crore; revenue rises 18%; shares rise

Asian Paints Q1 results: Profit jumps 40% to Rs 1,539 crore; revenue rises 18%; shares rise

Profit attributable to owners of the company stood at Rs 1,539.25 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 1,099.77 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 2:42 PM IST
Asian Paints Q1 results: Profit jumps 40% to Rs 1,539 crore; revenue rises 18%; shares riseRevenue from operations increased 17.94 per cent YoY to Rs 10,541.94 crore from Rs 8,938.55 crore in the year-ago period.

Asian Paints Ltd on Wednesday reported a 39.96 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Profit attributable to owners of the company stood at Rs 1,539.25 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 1,099.77 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Revenue from operations increased 17.94 per cent YoY to Rs 10,541.94 crore from Rs 8,938.55 crore in the year-ago period.

The paints major said its Profit Before Depreciation, Interest, Tax and Other Income (PBDIT) rose 33.5 per cent to Rs 2,168.8 crore from Rs 1,625 crore a year earlier. PBDIT margin improved to 20.6 per cent from 18.2 per cent in the same quarter last year.

During the June quarter, the company's decorative business in India posted volume growth of 9 per cent and value growth of 16.6 per cent. Asian Paints said its industrial coatings business sustained mid-teen growth momentum, complementing the performance of the decorative segment and driving broad-based growth across its coatings portfolio.

The company's international business recorded net sales growth of 27.2 per cent in rupee terms and 20.3 per cent in constant currency, while profit-before-tax (PBT) margin expanded by 275 basis points (bps).

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Commenting on the performance, Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO of Asian Paints, said, "Our International business delivered healthy growth across key markets along with margin expansion, with the Middle East performing particularly well despite market challenges arising from the ongoing conflict in the region. Home Décor continued to make steady progress through our Beautiful Homes network, strengthening the Decor relationship with consumers."

He added, "We delivered strong profitability, supported by measured price increases, better mix, formulation and sourcing efficiencies and disciplined cost management. With volatility in raw material prices, we will stay agile and continue to focus on tech innovation and customer centricity to maintain our saliency in the market."

Following the earnings announcement, shares of Asian Paints moved higher. At last check, the stock was trading 2.14 per cent higher at Rs 2,795.30.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Jul 29, 2026 2:42 PM IST
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