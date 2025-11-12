Shares of Asian Paints Ltd, the country's largest paint manufacturing company, hit their fresh 52 week high after the paints major reported 47 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the September 2025 quarter. During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 1018 crore from Rs 693.66 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company said its revenue rose 6.4% to Rs 8531 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 8027.5 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA climbed 21.3% to Rs 1503 crore in Q2 against Rs 1239.5 in the year ago period.

Asian Paints delivered a strong Q2 FY26, marked by a 10.9% domestic decorative volume growth exceeding guidance and a 220 bps consolidated PBDIT margin expansion.

Meanwhile, shares of Asian Paints closed 4.46% higher at Rs 2773 today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.66 lakh crore.

The paints stock hits its fresh 52 week high of Rs 2,839 during the session.

The board of the firm also approved a payment of interim dividend of Rs 4.50 (Rupees four and paise fifty only) per equity share of the face value of Re. 1 (Rupee one) each for the financial year ending 31 st March 2026. The record date for interim dividend has been fixed as Tuesday, 18th November 2025, and the dividend will be paid to the shareholders on or after Thursday, November 27, 2025.