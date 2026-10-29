Asian Paints Q2 profit rises 7% YoY; announces interim dividend, check record date

Revenue from operations rose 16.94 per cent YoY to Rs 9,976.51 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 8,531.27 crore in Q2 FY26. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue declined from Rs 10,541.94 crore in Q1 FY27.

Asian Paints said its decorative business in India recorded volume growth of 6.4 per cent and value growth of 14.5 per cent during the quarter.

The domestic coatings business reported value growth of 16.4 per cent, supported by continued strength in industrial coatings, which aided the decorative business' growth trajectory.

The company's international business reported net sales growth of 29.5 per cent, or 23.7 per cent in constant currency terms, with growth across all regions.

During the quarter, Asian Paints commissioned Phase 1 of its vinyl acetate ethylene (VAE) plant at Dahej, which the company said would pave the way for a new wave of innovation.

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Amit Syngle, Managing Director and CEO of Asian Paints, said, "The operating environment this year has been marked by sharp raw material inflation and material availability constraints driven by geopolitical disruptions, the full impact of which was felt in Q2. We calibrated price increases and absorbed part of the cost inflation to protect consumer demand in this challenging environment, resulting in standalone EBITDA margins of 17.1% in a quarter that typically has a lower mix and margin profile."

Syngle added, "With inflationary pressures showing little sign of easing, we are implementing a further round of staggered price increases in the coatings business, while intensifying our cost-efficiency initiatives."

Interim dividend, record date

The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 5.75 per equity share of Re 1 face value for FY27. The record date has been fixed for November 4, 2026, while the dividend payment will be made on or after November 13, 2026.

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Shares of Asian Paints were trading 1.31 per cent lower at Rs 2,255 in Thursday's trade at the last check.