Asian Paints to set up new facility in UAE for Rs 340 crore; stock in focus

Shares of Asian Paints Ltd are in focus on Thursday after the company announced its step-down subsidiary's plan to set up a new manufacturing unit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, after market hours, the paint major informed the bourses that Berger Paints Emirates Ltd Co, UAE, a step-down subsidiary of Asian Paints International Private Limited, Singapore, proposes to set up its second paint manufacturing facility in the UAE. The company has earmarked an investment of AED 140 million (approximately Rs 340 crore) for this expansion.

According to the filing, the new facility will have an initial capacity of 55,800 KL per annum and will be spread across 100,000 sqm within the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), Abu Dhabi.

On Wednesday, shares of Asian Paints closed flat, ending 0.03 per cent lower at Rs 2875.05 on the BSE. Despite the minor dip over the last two sessions, the counter has witnessed a rally, gaining nearly 14 per cent over the last one month.

Earlier on November 12, the company had informed exchanges about a delay in its domestic expansion plans. Asian Paints stated that the commercial production at its proposed new water-based paint manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh has been postponed. The facility, which has a projected capacity of 4 lakh kilolitres per annum with an approximate investment of Rs 2,000 crore, was originally expected to be commissioned within three years from land acquisition.

However, the company clarified that following its request, the Cabinet Committee of Investment Promotion, Madhya Pradesh (CCIP) has granted permission "to commence manufacturing at the facility within 3 years from the date of receipt of EC (Environmental Clearance)". The company further confirmed that "there is no impact on the incentives or benefits granted to the company by the government of Madhya Pradesh" due to this change in timeline.