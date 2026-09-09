ASM Technologies stock hits record high as RK Damani entity, Asha Mukul Agrawal back fund raising

The preferential issue will involve four non-promoter investors: SBI Mutual Fund through its various schemes, SBI Emergent India Fund, a scheme of SBI Alternate Equity Fund, Derive Trading and Resorts Pvt. Ltd and Asha Mukul Agrawal.

Derive Trading and Resorts Pvt. Ltd. is associated with Radhakishan Damani, the promoter of Avenue Supermarts Ltd and a prominent investor in the Indian stock market.

As of the end of the June quarter, promoter entities held a 57.65% stake in ASM Technologies, while public shareholders owned the remaining 42.35%.

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Following the preferential allotment, the proposed shareholding of the investors will be:

* SBI Mutual Fund through its various schemes: 5.25%

* SBI Emergent India Fund, a scheme of SBI Alternate Equity Fund: 0.65%

* Derive Trading and Resorts Pvt. Ltd.: 0.65%

* Asha Mukul Agrawal: 0.33%

Asha Mukul Agrawal's investment comes on top of an existing holding in ASM Technologies. Her husband ace investor Mukul Agrawal already owns a 10.28% stake in the company.