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ASM Technologies stock hits record high as RK Damani entity, Asha Mukul Agrawal back fund raising

ASM Technologies stock hits record high as RK Damani entity, Asha Mukul Agrawal back fund raising

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ASM Technologies stock hit a high of Rs 6990, rising 10.2% on an intra day basis.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 4:32 PM IST
ASM Technologies stock hits record high as RK Damani entity, Asha Mukul Agrawal back fund raisingASM Technologies shares have gained around 35% over the past month and have delivered 104% returns this year.

Shares of ASM Technologies Ltd hit a record high on Wednesday after the company’s board approved a preferential allotment of up to 10.78 lakh equity shares. The stock of the global engineering services and technology solutions company hit a high of Rs 6990, rising 10.2% on BSE. Later, the stock closed 3% percent higher at Rs 6521 with a market cap of Rs 9512 crore. ASM Technologies shares have gained around 35% over the past month and have delivered 104% returns this year.

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The shares, having a face value of Rs 10 each, will be issued at Rs 4,875 apiece, taking the total size of the preferential issue to Rs 525.99 crore, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The preferential issue will involve four non-promoter investors: SBI Mutual Fund through its various schemes, SBI Emergent India Fund, a scheme of SBI Alternate Equity Fund, Derive Trading and Resorts Pvt. Ltd and Asha Mukul Agrawal.

Derive Trading and Resorts Pvt. Ltd. is associated with Radhakishan Damani, the promoter of Avenue Supermarts Ltd and a prominent investor in the Indian stock market.

As of the end of the June quarter, promoter entities held a 57.65% stake in ASM Technologies, while public shareholders owned the remaining 42.35%.

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Following the preferential allotment, the proposed shareholding of the investors will be:

* SBI Mutual Fund through its various schemes: 5.25%

* SBI Emergent India Fund, a scheme of SBI Alternate Equity Fund: 0.65%

* Derive Trading and Resorts Pvt. Ltd.: 0.65%

* Asha Mukul Agrawal: 0.33%

Asha Mukul Agrawal's investment comes on top of an existing holding in ASM Technologies. Her husband ace investor Mukul Agrawal already owns a 10.28% stake in the company.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 9, 2026 4:32 PM IST
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