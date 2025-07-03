Aster DM shares zoomed 14% to hit record high level; is more steam left?

Shares of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd soared 13.80 per cent on Thursday to touch an all-time high of Rs 674.15. The stock eventually settled 9.47 per cent higher at Rs 648.50. At this price, it has gained 24.53 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

The scrip logged heavy trading volume along with the price action as around 11.53 lakh shares changed hands on BSE. The figure was way more than the two-week average volume of 42,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 72.82 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 33,600.15 crore.

On the technical front, a few analysts held a positive near-term outlook on the counter, although one of them recommended booking profits at the current levels.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "The stock is currently in a strong uptrend and trading near all-time highs. The technical structure appears solid, with support levels at Rs 580 and Rs 550. As long as the stock maintains its positive momentum, it is advisable to trail stop-loss orders upward accordingly."

Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, observed that the stock is showing strong bullish momentum. "Traders should stay agile, with a recommended stop-loss at Rs 590. The stock appears well-positioned for an upward move towards Rs 710 in the near term," he added.

According to Sebi-registered independent analyst AR Ramachandran, "Aster DM is bullish but also overbought on daily charts with next resistance at Rs 649. Investors should be booking profits as a daily close below support of Rs 607 could lead to a downside target of Rs 565 in the near term."

Aster DM Healthcare primarily operates healthcare facilities, retail pharmacies and offers consultancy services in healthcare-related areas. As of March 2025, the promoters held a 41.89 per cent stake in the company.