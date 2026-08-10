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Astra Microwave, Info Edge, Jain Irrigation, Amara Raja shares see knee-jerk reactions to Q1 results

Astra Microwave, Info Edge, Jain Irrigation, Amara Raja shares see knee-jerk reactions to Q1 results

Astra Microwave, Jain Irrigation and Amara Raja declined up to 9 per cent, while Info Edge jumped 6 per cent on quarterly earnings.  

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 10, 2026 2:12 PM IST
Astra Microwave, Info Edge, Jain Irrigation, Amara Raja shares see knee-jerk reactions to Q1 resultsJain Irrigation Systems fell as Q1 was hit by volatility in polymer prices and the timing of the monsoon, which led to some customer purchases in the domestic pipe and drip businesses moving into subsequent periods.

A handful of stocks, including Astra Microwave Products Ltd, Info Edge (India) Ltd, Jain Irrigation Ltd and Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd, saw sharp reactions following their June quarter results. Astra Microwave, Jain Irrigation and Amara Raja declined up to 9 per cent, while Info Edge jumped 6 per cent after its quarterly earnings.

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Astra Microwave share price today
Astra Microwave shares tanked 9 per cent to Rs 1,673.50 after Q1 net profit fell 24.15 per cent to Rs 12.34 crore for the June quarter compared with Rs 16.27 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations also declined to Rs 176.66 crore from Rs 199.72 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company informed stock exchanges on August 10.

Info Edge share price today
Info Edge (India) Ltd soared 5.52 per cent to Rs 1,298 after consolidated net profit grew 50.62 per cent YoY to Rs 446 crore compared with Rs Rs 296 crore YoY. Net sales for the quarter rose 11.4 per cent YoY to Rs 881 crore. Billings grew 17.5 per cent YoY, led by Recruitment B2B. Naukri B2C and Job Hai continuedto expand, while the business maintained its high-margin profile, the company said.

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Jain Irrigation share price today
Jain Irrigation Systems fell as Q1 was hit by volatility in polymer prices and the timing of the monsoon, which led to some customer purchases in the domestic pipe and drip businesses moving into subsequent periods. The company said its cash profit for the quarter fell 29.4 per cent YoY to Rs 55.90 crore from Rs 79.20 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income slipped 2.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,508.40 crore from Rs 1,545.60 crore YoY.

"Encouragingly, business momentum improved progressively through May and June and we were successful in passing on higher costs of raw materials. The outlook ahead is positive. Polymer prices are stabilising and improved rainfall is expected to strengthen agricultural demand in the coming months," Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Anil Jain, said.

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He said his company is confident of delivering double-digit revenue growth in FY27 and reiterated Ebitda margin guidance of around 14 per cent on a standalone basis and 12.5 per cent on a consolidated basis.

Amara Raja share price today 
Amara Raja said its net profit for the March quarter rose to Rs 190.94 crore in Q1 from Rs 164.80 crore YoY. Revenue from operations advanced to Rs 4,214.54 crore from Rs 3,401.08 crore YoY. The scrip fell 3.84 per cent to hit a low of Rs 896.35.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 10, 2026 2:07 PM IST
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