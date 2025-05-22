Astra Microwave Q4 earnings: Net profit rises 35%, board declares dividend

Shares of Astra Microwave Products gained nearly 3% on Thursday after the aerospace and defence firm reported its Q4 earnings. Consolidated profit in Q4 climbed 35% to Rs 73.48 crore in Q4 against Rs 54.4 crore on a yoy basis.

Q4 revenue climbed to Rs 407.85 crore in the last quarter against Rs 353.4 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

The stock rose 2.81% to Rs 1129.85 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 1098.90 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 10,543.64 crore on BSE. Later, the stock closed 1.41% higher at Rs 1114.35.

The board of Astra Microwave also declared dividend of Rs 2.20 per share.

"Recommended a Dividend of Rs.2.20/- per equity share (i.e. 110% on face value of Rs.2/-each) for the financial year 2024-25, subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend shall be credited / warrants thereof dispatched within specified timelines from the conclusion of the AGM. The AGM date and record date for the purpose of the payment of dividend will be announced in due course," said Astra Microwave.

Astra Microwave Products is engaged in design, development, manufacture and supply of high value added RF and microwave super components, sub-systems and systems finding for Defense, Space, Telecom, Meteorology and Civil communication applications.