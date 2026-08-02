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Astra Microwave shares: Analyst on what should investors do post rally in defence stock

Astra Microwave shares: Analyst on what should investors do post rally in defence stock

Astra Microwave shares: The broader takeaway is not that Astra Microwave’s long-term story has necessarily broken down, but that timing matters in overheated trades.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 2, 2026 3:00 PM IST
Astra Microwave shares: Analyst on what should investors do post rally in defence stock The stock has almost reached the Rs 2,000 short-term target after a sharp run-up from lower levels.

Astra Microwave’s blistering rally may have rewarded investors handsomely, but the risk-reward equation is now turning less favourable. On BTTV's Daily Calls show, market expert Pradeep Halder advised an investor holding the stock at Rs 1,350 to consider booking profits, arguing that the counter has already delivered most of its near-term upside and could now be vulnerable to a steep correction.

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The stock touched a record high of Rs 1960 today post a fresh order win, capping off what Halder described as a near one-sided move. “The target was near the Rs 2000 mark,” he said, underlining that the stock has nearly met the short-term objective his radar had identified earlier.

Sharp rally, shrinking margin of safety

Halder’s core argument rests on valuation discipline after a rapid price spike. With Astra Microwave having rallied sharply in 2026, he said investors sitting on sizeable gains should not ignore the possibility of mean reversion, especially after such an extended move.

His advice was unambiguous: “You should book profit in the stock." For investors who entered at significantly lower levels, the current zone, in his view, offers a better exit window than a fresh holding opportunity.

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History offers a cautionary signal

The caution is also rooted in the stock’s own trading history. Halder pointed out that Astra Microwave has previously seen deep pullbacks after hitting elevated levels. He cited a roughly 33% correction from all-time highs in 2024 and another 28% decline during the early part of 2026, particularly around January-February.

That pattern matters because momentum-driven counters often witness sharp profit-taking once buying intensity cools. “The stock is likely to correct 30% from the current level post the upmove,” he said, suggesting that the downside risk now outweighs the incremental upside.

What investors should read into the call

The broader takeaway is not that Astra Microwave’s long-term story has necessarily broken down, but that timing matters in overheated trades. In a market where defence-linked and momentum-heavy names can move quickly, disciplined profit-booking often becomes as important as stock selection itself.

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For existing investors, the message is clear: when a stock nears its projected target after a steep run and historical volatility points to sharp reversals, preserving gains may be the smarter strategy. Astra Microwave may still remain on investors’ watchlists, but at current levels, Halder’s stance is firmly tilted toward caution rather than complacency.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 2, 2026 3:00 PM IST
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