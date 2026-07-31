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Astra Microwave shares in focus on order win from HAL, check details 

Astra Microwave shares in focus on order win from HAL, check details 

Astra Microwave Products stock fell 2.75% to Rs 1725 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 1774.15. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 16,381 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 9:07 AM IST
Astra Microwave shares in focus on order win from HAL, check details Astra Microwave Products has continued to deliver strong financial performance, supported by rising defence demand and a healthy execution pipeline.

Shares of Astra Microwave Products are in focus today after the defence firm said it received an order worth Rs 2,205.23 crore from HAL for the procurement of components for the Uttam Radar programme.The contract will be executed in five years. The company's order book stood at Rs 2,610 crore at the end of FY26.

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Meanwhile, Astra Microwave Products stock fell 2.75% to Rs 1725 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 1774.15. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 16,381 crore on BSE.

The order relates to procurement of 122 (One Hundred and Twenty-Two) Nos. of AAAU and 121 (One Hundred and Twenty-One) Interface Frames for Uttam Radar.

The indigenous Uttam Radar, an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar developed for fighter aircraft, represents a significant milestone in India's defence modernisation efforts. The programme is central to the country's strategy of boosting self-reliance in defence manufacturing, reducing dependence on imported military systems, and strengthening the domestic aerospace and defence ecosystem.

Astra Microwave Products has continued to deliver strong financial performance, supported by rising defence demand and a healthy execution pipeline.

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For the March 2026 quarter, the company reported a 44.4% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 106 crore, compared with Rs 73.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations rose 19.7% to Rs 488.2 crore from Rs 408 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 33.4%, up from 29.3% a year earlier, reflecting stronger operational efficiency.

For the full financial year FY26, Astra Microwave posted a 26% rise in net profit to Rs 192.97 crore, with annual revenue increasing Rs 11% to Rs 1,162.8 crore.

The company's robust earnings growth, combined with a steadily expanding defence order book, enhances revenue visibility and positions it well to capitalise on increasing opportunities arising from India's defence indigenisation initiatives.

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Astra Microwave Products is engaged in design, development, manufacture and supply of high value added RF and microwave super components, sub-systems and systems finding for Defense, Space, Telecom, Meteorology and Civil communication applications.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 31, 2026 9:07 AM IST
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