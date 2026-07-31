Astra Microwave shares jump 14% to hit record high after Rs 2,205 crore HAL order; all you need to know

In a regulatory filing, Astra Microwave said it has received an order worth Rs 2,205.23 crore from HAL for the procurement of 122 Advanced Array Assembly Units (AAAU) and 121 Interface Frames for the Uttam Radar programme.

The company said the order will be executed over a period of five years.

The Uttam Radar is an indigenous Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar developed for fighter aircraft. The programme is part of India's efforts to strengthen domestic defence manufacturing and reduce dependence on imported military equipment.

Bourses BSE and NSE have placed Astra Microwave under the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework. Exchanges move stocks into the ASM framework to caution investors about heightened volatility and strengthen market surveillance.

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From a technical perspective, the stock was trading above its 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 30-day, 50-day, 100-day, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), indicating a strong trend.

Its 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at 66.15. An RSI below 30 is considered oversold, while a reading above 70 is generally viewed as overbought.

Astra Microwave has a standalone price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 102.76 and a consolidated P/E of 94.70. Its price-to-book (P/B) ratio stood at 18.65. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at 18.73 on a standalone basis and 20.32 on a consolidated basis, while return on equity (RoE) was 18.15 per cent. According to Trendlyne data, the stock's one-year beta was 0.87, indicating average volatility.

As of June 2026, promoters held a 6.45 per cent stake in the company.