Astral, Blue Star, Kirloskar Oil Engines: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices kicked off the new week on a strong note and settled higher, supported by buying in the select pockets. Stability in the rupee and range-bound crude oil prices also offered some support. The BSE jumped 650.39 points, or 0.79 per cent, to close at 83,277.15, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 211.65 points, or 0.83 per cent, to end at 25,682.75.



Select buzzing stocks like Astral, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd and Blue Star are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Axis Securities has to say on them ahead of Tuesday's trading session:



Kirloskar Oil Engines | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,550-1,600 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,230

Kirloskar Oil remains in a strong uptrend on the weekly chart, consistently forming higher highs and higher lows while holding above its upward-sloping trendline. The stock has delivered a decisive breakout above the medium-term multiple resistance zone around Rs 1,330, supported by a strong bullish candle, signalling continuation of the uptrend. The breakout is accompanied by a surge in volumes, indicating increased participation from market participants. Momentum indicators remain firmly bullish, with the weekly RSI trending above its reference line and sustaining above its upward-sloping trendline, reinforcing the positive outlook and underlying strength. The above analysis indicates an upside toward Rs 1,550-1,600 levels.



Blue Star | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,076-2,120 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,880

Blue Star Ltd has broken decisively above the symmetrical triangle pattern formed since January 2025 on the weekly chart, clearing the Rs 1,910 level with a strong bullish candle and confirming continuation of the medium-term uptrend. Volume contraction during the pattern formation, followed by a sharp expansion at the breakout, highlights renewed participation and conviction among market participants. Momentum indicators further validate the move, with the weekly RSI decisively breaking above its downward-sloping trendline and crossing its reference line, generating a clear buy signal and reinforcing the bullish outlook. The above analysis indicates an upside toward Rs 2,076-2,120 levels



Astral | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,772-1,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,230

On the weekly chart, Astral Ltd found strong support near the Rs 1,200 zone, marking a confluence of the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement of the March 2020–Jul 2024 rally (placed at Rs 1,196) and a key horizontal support formed in June 2022. The stock consolidated at this base, forming an ascending triangle pattern, and has now delivered a decisive breakout with a strong bullish candle, signalling a potential price reversal. Further strength is confirmed by a close above the weekly upper Bollinger Band, generating a fresh buy signal. Momentum indicators remain supportive, with the weekly RSI decisively breaking above horizontal resistance near 60 and crossing its reference line, reinforcing the bullish outlook. The above analysis indicates an upside toward Rs 1,772-1,800 levels.