Ather Energy plans to double its retail network; stock climbs

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy Ltd has announced its plan to expand its retail network significantly. The company aims to establish 700 experience centres across the country by the end of the financial year 2026. This move is set to nearly double Ather's current number of retail outlets, enhancing access for potential customers who are keen on exploring their electric scooters.

The expansion strategy comes on the back of Ather's recent launches, notably with their family scooter model, Rizta. The company mentioned that Rizta has quickly gained popularity, crossing 1 lakh units in retail sales within its first year. This success has widened Ather's appeal beyond the performance segment to include family buyers, boosting sales notably in states like Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

The company's chief business officer, Ravneet Singh Phokela, stated, "Rizta’s phenomenal success has opened up new markets and brought a much larger set of family buyers into the Ather ecosystem. We're seeing demand coming in from cities where our footprint was previously limited, and that gives us the confidence to scale faster."

In addition to its retail expansion, Ather is enhancing its service offerings. The company currently boasts over 3,578 fast-charging points through the Ather Grid, the largest such network in India for two-wheelers. Ather's Gold Service Centres and Express Care ensure quick, efficient servicing for customers.

As of March 31, 2025, Ather operates 351 Experience Centres in India, with additional facilities in Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Manufacturing capacity is also a focus area, with Ather maintaining two plants in Hosur, Tamil Nadu and a new facility underway in Bidkin, Maharashtra. This will increase manufacturing capacity to 1.42 million electric two-wheelers annually.

The strategic growth in retail and manufacturing is expected to solidify Ather's position in the market, meeting increased demand and expanding its customer base. The company aims to keep pace with the growing interest in electric mobility across various demographics in India.

Meanwhile, Ather Energy shares settled 0.75 per cent higher at Rs 323.25 on Wednesday.