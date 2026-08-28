Ather Energy shares rise 7% after Rs 1,758 crore block deals; here's why

Shares of Ather Energy Ltd climbed 7 per cent in Friday's trade after 1,18,80,000 shares changed hands in block deals at Rs 1,480 apiece, aggregating Rs 1,758.24 crore. The stock gained as the block deal price stood at a mere 1.02 per cent discount to Thursday's closing price of Rs 1,495.30 apiece, with Hero MotoCorp Ltd believed to be the buyer. The stock rose 7.10 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,579.75 on BSE.
The large block deal comes Ather Energy had earlier this week approved allotment of 16,26,016 fully paid-up equity shares to India Japan Fund at an issue price of Rs 1,230, aggregating up to Rs 199.99 crore. Besides, it okayed convertible warrants to Hero MotoCorp Ltd and Tarun Sanjay Mehta at an issue price of Rs 1,260, aggregating up to Rs 999.99 crore.