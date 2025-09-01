Ather Energy surges 14% to record high on EL platform launch; analysts bullish

Shares of Ather Energy Ltd soared on Monday, jumping 14.02 per cent to touch an all-time high of Rs 512.75. The stock eventually closed 8.70 per cent higher at Rs 489.30 on the BSE. At this level, it has advanced 40.89 per cent over the past month.

The counter witnessed robust activity with 14.84 lakh shares changing hands, sharply higher than the two-week average volume of 1.05 lakh shares. Turnover came in at Rs 72.46 crore, taking the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) to Rs 18,120.16 crore.

Investor sentiment was boosted after the EV maker unveiled its all-new EL platform, the first vehicle architecture since the 450, built to enhance versatility, scalability and cost efficiency. The company also rolled out its next-generation fast charger along with updates to its existing scooter lineup.

Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & CEO at Ather Energy, said, "With the EL platform, we are laying the foundation for Ather's next phase of growth. Just as the 450 defined our first chapter, EL will define the next, enabling us to develop multiple types of scooters at scale far more efficiently."

Separately, the company is scheduled to hold its 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 17.

A few analysts remain upbeat on the stock. "We expect upside targets of Rs 550–570, with a trailing stop loss of Rs 475," stated Nilesh Jain, Assistant Vice-President at Centrum Broking, in an interaction with Business Today.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, noted, "The stock has rallied past the Rs 480 zone with strong volumes, trading above short-term moving averages. While near-term profit booking cannot be ruled out, the broader uptrend remains intact. Support lies at Rs 450–440, with resistance at Rs 510–525. A sustained close above Rs 525 could pave the way for further gains."

As of June 2025, promoters held a 42.09 per cent stake in the company.