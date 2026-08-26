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AU Bank, Chalet Hotels, Paradeep: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop loss

AU Bank, Chalet Hotels, Paradeep: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop loss

CHALET901.25(0.81%)

Axis Direct said that AU Bank is in a strong uptrend across all time frames, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms, indicating a strong bullish bias. 

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026 9:21 AM IST
AU Bank, Chalet Hotels, Paradeep: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop lossParadeep Phosphates is trending higher, forming higher tops and bottoms on the daily and weekly charts, indicating a bullish sentiment in the near future, said the brokerage.

Indian equity benchmark indices managed to post modest gains on Tuesday amid the expiry of August F&O series as the US sanctions on Iran fell short of expectations, leading to a fall in the crude oil price and bond yields. The BSE Sensex gained 286.98 points, or 0.37 per cent, to close at 77,656.09, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 115.50 points, or 0.48 per cent, to end at 24,334.55 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks including AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Paradeep Phosphates and Chalet Hotels Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Direct. has to say on them ahead of Wednesday's trading session:


Paradeep Phosphates | Buy | Target Price: Rs 171-180 | Stop Loss: Rs 152
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd is trending higher, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms on the daily and weekly charts, which indicates bullish sentiment in the near future. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up along with the price rise, which reconfirms the bullish trend. Huge volumes on this rally indicate increased momentum. The daily Bollinger Band' buy signal indicates increased momentum. The daily and weekly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 171-180, and its downside support zone is the Rs 154-150 levels.

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Chalet Hotels | Buy | Target Price: Rs 955-985 | Stop Loss: Rs 875
With the current close, Chalet decisively surpassed the multiple resistance zone of Rs 878-880 on a closing basis, accompanied by huge volumes indicating a strong comeback by the bulls. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up with the price rise, which reconfirms the bullish trend. The daily and weekly Bollinger Band buy signal indicates increased momentum. The daily and weekly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 955-985, and its downside support zone is the Rs 880-870 levels.

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AU Small Finance Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,190-1,215 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,110
AU Bank is in a strong uptrend across all time frames, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms, indicating a strong bullish bias. It also registered an all-time high at Rs 1,144, indicating a positive bias. Rising volumes on the rally indicate increased participation. The daily Bollinger Band buy signal indicates increased momentum. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up with the price rise, which reconfirms the bullish trend. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 1,190-1,215, and its downside support zone is the Rs 1,120-1,100.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 26, 2026 9:21 AM IST
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