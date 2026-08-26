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Augmont Enterprises IPO: Odds of share allotment, Ways to check application status, GMP & more

Augmont Enterprises IPO: Odds of share allotment, Ways to check application status, GMP & more

NUVAMA1,758.40(0.22%)

Augmont Enterprises IPO allotment status: Check allotment odds, how to verify your share status on MUFG Intime, NSE and BSE, GMP and listing date.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026 9:38 AM IST
Augmont Enterprises IPO: Odds of share allotment, Ways to check application status, GMP & moreThe IPO of Gaja Alternative Asset Management was sold in the price band of Rs 750-788 apiece between August 21-25.

Augmont Enterprises, whose IPO witnessed solid demand, is set to finalize the basis of allotment of its equity shares on Thursday, August 27. The investors getting the allotment of shares may check the status of their applications on the websites of the registrar, NSE or BSE. However, those who shall not get the allotment will see their mandate revoked by the same day.

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Based on the bidding, here are the allotment odds for the Augmont Enterprises IPO:

  • Big HNI category (bNII): 1 investor out of 27 investors will get 266  shares (Probability: 3.70 per cent)
  • Small HNI category(sNII): 1 investor out of 110 investors will get 266 shares (Probability: 0.91 per cent)
  • Retail category: 2 investor out of 53 investors will get 19 shares (Probability: 3.78 per cent)
     

Here's how the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Gaja Alternative Asset Management:

1. On the website of Registrar:

  • Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited
  • Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized
  • You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID
  • In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA
  • Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2
  • For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately
  • Hit submit.
     

2. On the website of NSE

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  • Visit NSE's IPO allotment page
  • Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.
  • Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘GAJA’.
  • Put in your PAN No. and Application No.
  • Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed
     

3. On the website of BSE

  • Visit BSE's IPO allotment page
  • Under the issue type, click Equity
  • Under the issue name, select Gaja Alternative Asset Management Limited in the dropbox
  • Write the application number
  • Add the PAN card ID
  • Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button
     

To recall, the IPO of Gaja Alternative Asset Management was sold in the price band of Rs 750-788 apiece between August 21-25. The company sold the issue with a lot size or 19 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 825 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscription of 105.78 times, fetching nearly 54.98 lakh applications and bids worth Rs 64,300 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw subscription of 226.96 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed more than 121.47 times. The allocations for retail investors and employee was subscribed 30.98 times and 21.14 times during the three-day subscription period, respectively.

Following the strong subscription, the grey market premium (GMP) has seen some correction from highs. Last heard, Augmont Enterprise IPO was commanding a GMP of Rs 325-330 apiece, suggesting an upside potential of around 41-42 per cent for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 380-390 during the initial phase of bidding.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, Intensive Fiscal Services, JM Financial Ltd and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book running lead managers of Augmont IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed on Friday, August 28. Shares of the company shall be listed both BSE Ltd and NSE on Monday, August 31.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 26, 2026 9:36 AM IST
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