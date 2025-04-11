Aurionpro Solutions shares zoom 15% on acquiring Fintra Software; details here

Shares of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd surged 15.46 per cent in Friday's trade to hit a high of Rs 1,578.40. The sharp upmove came after the technology solutions provider announced the acquisition of Fintra Software Pvt Ltd to enhance its transaction banking offerings.

"The proposed transaction includes acquisition of 100% stake in Fintra including all the intellectual property rights and resources. This acquisition promises to deliver an integrated front-to-back solution for cash and trade management, strengthening Aurionpro’s transaction banking capabilities in the market," it stated in a BSE filing.

"This acquisition will help create the next generation of transaction banking platform by incorporating cutting-edge trade automation that leverages the Enterprise AI framework developed by Arya.ai, the AI focused subsidiary of Aurionpro," it added.

"We remain committed to staying ahead of the market in meeting the dynamic demands of our clients, ensuring their corporate clients receive best-in class services," said Ashish Rai, Global CEO of Aurionpro.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 54.93. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 120.73 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 8.61. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 12.82 with a return on equity (RoE) of 7.13. According to Trendlyne data, Aurionpro has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility.

As of December 2024, promoters held a 26.88 per cent stake in the company.