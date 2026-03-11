Auro Pharma, CG Power, Akums Drugs: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices posted strong gains on Tuesday on the back of positive global sentiments led by fall in crude oil prices and easing geopolitical concerns. Traders continue to watch situations in West Asia. The BSE Sensex jumped 639.82 points, or 0.82 per cent, to close at 78,205.98, while NSE's Nifty50 surged 233.55 points, or 0.97 per cent, to end at 24,261.60 for the day.

Select buzzing stocks including CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma and Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Securities has to say on them ahead of Wednesday's trading session:



Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals | Buy | Target Price: Rs 530-570 | Stop Loss: Rs 475

Akums Drugs has confirmed a short-term trend reversal on the daily and weekly charts, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms, which indicates a positive bias. This recent buying momentum was observed around the 50-day SMA (Rs 455), which indicates bullish sentiment. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50,100 and 200-day SMA. These averages are also inching up along with rising prices, which reconfirms a bullish trend. The daily, weekly and monthly strength RSI is in positive territory, signalling rising strength. The daily and weekly Bollinger Band buy signals indicate increased momentum. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 530-570, and its downside support zone is the Rs 485-460 levels.



CG Power and Industrial Solutions | Buy | Target Price: Rs 760-790 | Stop Loss: Rs 705

In February 2026, CG Power decisively surpassed the 'multiple resistance' zone of Rs 680 on a closing basis, accompanied by huge volumes. The stock is well placed above this breakout zone, indicating sustained strength. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50,100 and 200-day SMA. These averages are also inching up along with rising prices, which reconfirms a bullish trend. The daily, weekly and monthly strength RSI is in positive territory, signalling rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 760-790, and its downside support zone is the Rs 710-700 levels.



Aurobindo Pharma | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,400-1,450 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,235

With current price action, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has decisively surpassed the past one-year 'multiple resistance' of Rs 1,250 on a closing basis, indicating a strong comeback by the bulls. The stock is trending higher, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms, indicating a sustained uptrend. The daily Bollinger Band buy signals indicate increased momentum. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50,100 and 200-day SMA. These averages are also inching up along with rising prices, which reconfirms a bullish trend. The daily, weekly and monthly strength RSI is in positive territory, signalling rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 1,400-1450, and its downside support zone is the Rs 1,250-1220 levels.