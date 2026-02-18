Aurobindo Pharma shares fall 4% today; here’s why

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma declined in Wednesday’s trade, dropping over 4 per cent following reports of concerning observations made by the US drug regulator, the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

The decline comes after CNBC-TV18 reported the specific details of a Form 483 issued to the drugmaker's Unit-VII facility, which included flags for data integrity and hygiene.

At 11:01 am on Wednesday, shares of Aurobindo Pharma declined 4.44 per cent to Rs 1132, down from its previous close of Rs 1184.65 apiece on the BSE.

The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) conducted an inspection of the company's oral solid dosage manufacturing unit in Jedcherla, Telangana, between January 28 and February 10, 2026.

While the company had earlier disclosed that the inspection concluded with nine observations, fresh details by CNBC-TV18 reveal the regulator found significant lapses.

According to the CNBC-TV18 report, one of the observations noted that a microbiologist responsible for sample collection falsified sample collection data.

“Equipment & utensils not cleared at regular intervals,” the report said. Furthermore, it said that appropriate controls were not exercised over computers or related systems and that master records lacked necessary manufacturing and control instructions



The report also said that the unit's complaint records do not include investigation and follow-up findings, and that the facility failed to review unexplained discrepancies.



Aurobindo Pharma, in its regulatory filing on February 10, said that all observations are procedural in nature. The company stated it would respond to the US FDA within the stipulated timelines and asserted that there is no impact on the company's financials or operations due to the said action.

The Unit-VII facility is located in the Green Industrial Park in Jedcherla Mandal, Mahaboobnagar District, Telangana.