Auto, banking, real estate shares trading lower post RBI policy outcome

Rate sensitive stocks such as auto, banking and real estate were trading lower on Friday after RBI left repo rate unchanged at 5.25%. BSE Auto Index was down 542 pts at 60,803 and BSE Bankex lost 158 pts to 67,378. The BSE Realty index too slipped 49 pts to 6343 in late morning deals today.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In the auto segment, top losers were Uno Minda, Motherson Sumi and Balkrishna Industries shares falling up to 4.13%.

In the banking space, IndusInd Bank, Bank OF Baroda, YES Bank, PNB and SBI slipped up to 1.16% after the RBI policy outcome. In the real estate segment, Oberoi Realty, Anant raj, Lodha Developers, DLF and Godrej Properties shares fell up to 3%. Meanwhile, BSE Sensex fell 342 points to 82,971 and Nifty slipped 127 pts to 25,515 today.

Gaurav K Singh, Chairman and Founder, Womeki Group said, "Stable interest rates are helping sustain homebuyer confidence and supporting purchase decisions, especially in end-user-driven markets. For developers, predictable borrowing costs aid better cash flow planning and timely project execution. In the NCR region, this stability is translating into steady residential sales momentum, with mid-income and affordable housing segments continuing to see strong traction across key micro-markets."