Avalon Technologies shares gain on 244% rise in Q4 net profit, check details 

Shares of Avalon Technologies gained over 2% in early deals today after the firm reported a 244% rise in Q4 profit. Avalon Technologies stock gained 2.34% to Rs 874.70 against the previous close of Rs 854.20. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5675 crore.

Net profit climbed 243.91% to Rs 24.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 against Rs 7.06 crore during the quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.11% to Rs 342.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 compared to Rs 216.81 crore during the quarter ended March 2024. EBITDA climbed 140% to Rs 41.4 crore in Q4 against Rs 17 cror in Q4 of the previous fiscal.

The company in an earnings update said its net working capital improved by 37 days from 161 days in March 24 to 124 days in March 25.

The company's India manufacturing representing 87% of revenue, delivered 14.2% EBITDA &9.5% PAT in FY25

The company also informed it entered into a strategic partnership with Zepco Technologies. "New Export plant (Chennai) is operational. Also, a brownfield expansion work for domestic demand (Chennai) has commenced, " said the firm.

Net profit rose 126.65% to Rs 63.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 compared to Rs 27.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales climbed 26.63% to Rs 1098.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 compared to Rs 867.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

Order book has increased by 29% YoY in Q4 to Rs 1761 crore against Rs 1366 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

Avalon Technologies is engaged in Electronics Manufacturing Service (EMS) providers with capabilities in Printed Circuit Assembly Boards PCBA’s, custom cable, wire harness, metal, plastic, magnetics components and assemblies with enhanced capabilities in engineering design and development.