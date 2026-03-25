Avantel shares rise up to 15% today; here's why

Shares of Avantel Ltd zoomed 15% on Wednesday after the defence and aerospace firm said it has won a defence communication contract worth Rs 459.90 crore. Avantel stock zoomed 14.79% to Rs 138.90 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 118.30. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3,555 crore.

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Avantel shares have delivered multibagger returns of 445% in three years and zoomed 2230% in five years.

Avantel shares fell to a 52-week low of Rs 90.30 on April 7, 2025 and hit a 52 week high of Rs 215 on October 10, 2025.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Avantel stock stands at 33.1, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Avantel shares are trading higher than 5 day, 10 day but lower than the 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day averages.

"We are pleased to inform that, the Company has received a Rate Contract worth of Rs.459.90 Crore (Rupees Four Hundred Fifty-Nine Crore and Ninety Lakh Only) exclusive of taxes, vide Contract Ref No: ZMBL/Avantel/RTIS/01255079A/01, mail dated March 24, 2026, for Supply and Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) of Satellite Communication Equipment’s from M/s. Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Limited," said Avantel.

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In Q3 of this fiscal, net profit plunged 86.34% to Rs 2,74 crore against the profit of Rs 20.08 crore in the year ago period.

On a sequential basis, revenue fell 6.68 per cent from Rs 55.42 crore in Q2FY26. This signals the third straight quarter of sequential revenue contraction, arising out of the ongoing issues related to demand conditions or execution.



Avantel's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) also crashed 60.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 12.96 crore against Rs 32.56 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Avantel is engaged in the manufacturing of wireless front-end, satellite communication, embedded systems, signal processing, network management and software development and rendering related customer support services.