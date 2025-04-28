Multibagger stock slips 10% post Q4 earnings, final dividend; check details 

Shares of Avantel Ltd ended 10% lower on Monday after the aerospace and defence engineering firm reported its Q4 earnings. Net profit slipped 40% to Rs 6.08 crore in March 2025 quarter against Rs 12.15 crore during the corresponding quarter ended March 2024. However, sales climbed 18% to Rs 49.26 crore in the last quarter against Rs 41.76 crore during the quarter ended March 2024.

Advertisement

For the full year, net profit climbed 7.40% to Rs 56.44 crore for the fiscal ended March 2025 against Rs 52.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales climbed 11.04% to Rs 249.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 against Rs 224.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

Avantel stock ended 9.63% lower at Rs 116.90 in the current session against Rs 129.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2860.96 crore. The multibagger stock has risen 425% in three years and gained 3720% in five years.

The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.20/- per equity share while announcing its Q4 and fiscal earnings.

"The company recommended a final dividend of Re.0.20/- per equity share of face value of Rs.2/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25 (i.e., 10% of the face value), subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’). The Dividend, if approved by the Shareholders,

shall be paid to the Shareholders appearing in the register of members as on 12.06.2025," said Avantel.

Advertisement

Avantel is a company engaged in manufacturing of wireless front-end, satellite communication, embedded systems, signal processing, network management and Software development and rendering related customer support services, and having an in-house R&D facility at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.