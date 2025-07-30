Avenue Supermarts (DMart) shares surge 7%; here's what analysts say

Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which operates retail chain DMart, climbed for the second straight session on Wednesday. The stock jumped 7.11 per cent to settle at Rs 4,285.15. At this closing price, it has gained 20.33 per cent in 2025 so far.

The Radhakishan Damani-backed company recently informed bourses that it has opened a new store at Pathankot (Punjab), taking the total store count to 426. It recorded a standalone net profit of Rs 830 crore in the first quarter of FY26, up 2 per cent from Rs 812 crore posted in the previous year's quarter. Revenue from operations in the same period increased 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 15,932 crore.

Technically, support for the counter is seen in the Rs 4,200–3,940 range. That said, an analyst maintains a positive short-term outlook as long as the stock holds above Rs 4,075.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "DMART has surged above all its significant moving averages. The overall outlook remains buoyant, with support placed around Rs 4,000-3,940. On the higher end, the intermediate resistance is placed at Rs 4,600 and a continued momentum might trigger the next leg of the rally in the coming future."

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, noted that the stock has registered a sharp reversal from its horizontal support zone of Rs 3,980–4,000, which has held firm multiple times in the past, highlighting strong demand at lower levels. "The stock formed a robust bullish candlestick on daily charts, backed by above-average volumes -- signalling renewed buying interest. As long as the stock sustains above Rs 4,075, the short-term view remains positive, with potential upside targets of Rs 4,425 and Rs 4,575," he stated.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi, observed that support could be seen at Rs 4,200 and immediate resistance at Rs 4,400. A sustained move above Rs 4,400 could push the stock towards Rs 4,500, with the near-term trading range seen between Rs 4,200 and Rs 4,500.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 74.65 per cent stake in the company.