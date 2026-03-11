Aviation stocks: SpiceJet, IndiGo, GMR Airports, Taneja Aerospace, Dreamfolks, TAAL shares climb; here's why

Shares of select aviation-related companies traded higher in Wednesday's session after the Centre announced that domestic carriers would connect more flights starting March 12 amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. A sharp correction in crude oil prices also supported sentiment in aviation counters.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of IndiGo and the largest player in India's domestic aviation market, was trading 0.72 per cent higher at Rs 4,413.80 in early trade. Meanwhile, SpiceJet Ltd climbed 2.42 per cent to Rs 13.99.

Other aviation ecosystem players also traded in the green. GMR Airports Ltd rose 0.52 per cent, while TAAL Tech Ltd gained 0.53 per cent. Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd and Dreamfolks Services Ltd moved up 2.36 per cent and 2.66 per cent, respectively.

"Operational data for March 9, 2026, indicates that 45 inbound flights operated by Indian carriers arrived in India from West Asia, carrying 7,407 passengers. Indian carriers have also sought operational flexibility to ensure safe passenger movement and evacuation support where required. The DGCA has coordinated with relevant authorities to facilitate additional arrival and departure slots and to permit the use of Muscat International Airport as an enroute alternate airport for flights to/from destinations including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras-al-Khaimah, Al-Alan, Fujairah, Sharjah, Jeddah and Medinah," the government stated in a release.

"Operational plans of airlines indicate that Air India and Air India Express will operate flights to Riyadh starting March 12, 2026, while IndiGo will commence Mumbai–Riyadh–Mumbai services from the same date. SpiceJet has been facilitated to obtain alternate airport approvals to ensure continued operational safety and flexibility in the region," it added.

"Akasa Air has been advised to align its planned commencement of Mumbai-Riyadh-Mumbai services with prevailing operational conditions, which is scheduled to begin operations from March 12, 2026," the release also said.

"The Ministry is maintaining regular coordination with airlines and other concerned stakeholders to ensure that passenger movement continues in an orderly manner. Airfares are also being closely monitored to ensure that ticket prices remain reasonable and that there is no undue surge during this period. Passengers are advised to remain in contact with their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding flight timings and travel arrangements. The Ministry will continue to review the situation and provide further information as necessary," it further stated.

Additionally, Brent crude prices corrected sharply from Monday's peak of $120 per barrel to around $87 level on Wednesday.

Separately, Air India announced a phased fuel surcharge on both domestic and international routes amid a sharp rise in jet fuel prices linked to the US-Iran war. The airline said the surcharge would also apply to flights operated by Air India Express.