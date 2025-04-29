AWL Agri Business stock falls as Adani firm reports Q4 earnings

AWL Agri Business, previously known as Adani Wilmar, announced a significant 21.4% rise in its net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

However, AWL Agri Business stock fell 6.32% to Rs 261.45 against the previous close of Rs 279.10 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 34,714 crore on BSE.

Advertisement

Net profit reached ₹190.3 crore, underscoring the company's robust performance over the past year. This increase is attributed to strong operational growth, despite challenges in the edible oil sector. The firm also reported a 37.9% year-on-year increase in revenue from operations, totalling ₹18,229.6 crore, along with an 8% rise in underlying volume growth in the January-March quarter.

Sequentially, AWL Agri Business experienced an 8.3% increase in revenue from operations. However, the net profit saw a substantial decrease of 53.7%, highlighting the volatility and competitive pressures in the market. Despite this sequential drop, the company's profit before income, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) rose by 10.6% to ₹510.3 crore, demonstrating improved operational efficiencies. The financial results reflect the company's strategic efforts to optimise production and streamline operations in a challenging economic environment.

Advertisement

AWL Agri Business, a leading player in the edible oil industry, has recently undergone a rebranding from Adani Wilmar. This transition marks a new phase for the company as it continues to navigate the evolving market landscape. The firm's focus on expanding its market presence and enhancing operational efficiencies has been crucial in achieving the reported financial milestones. As the company moves forward, these results provide a foundation for future growth and resilience in the face of market fluctuations.