AWL Agri Business shares: Nuvama maintains 'Buy' but trims target price; here's why

AWL Agri Business Ltd remains on Nuvama Institutional Equities' radar with a 'Buy' rating, even as the brokerage trimmed its target price. The revision comes after the company reported in-line performance for the March quarter, alongside near-term demand headwinds.

Nuvama noted that AWL Agri Business delivered steady growth in the fourth quarter of FY26. "AWL Agri Business's Q4 FY26 revenue/EBITDA expanded 18 per cent YoY/17 per cent YoY, in line with our estimates," the brokerage said.

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Operationally, the company saw healthy volume traction led by its core edible oil segment. "Overall volumes expanded 14 per cent YoY versus 8 per cent growth in Q4 FY25, led by strong growth in the edible oil segment (volume/value expanded 17 per cent YoY/19 per cent YoY). Gross margin improved 79bp YoY, whereas EBITDA margin remained flat YoY," Nuvama stated.

However, near-term demand conditions remain somewhat soft. "On the demand front, April stayed soft due to pre-buying in March and temporary disruption due to LPG shortage. However, the company expects demand to normalise May onwards. El Nino remains a risk for rural consumption in H2 FY27," Nuvama added.

Factoring in these trends, the brokerage has lowered its earnings estimates for the coming years. "We are cutting FY27E/28E EPS by 7 per cent/8 per cent, yielding an SotP-based TP (target price) of Rs 340 (earlier Rs 360). At CMP, the stock trades at 19x/16x/13x FY27E/28E/29E PE; maintain 'BUY'," Nuvama also stated.

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On the outlook, management remains optimistic about profitability and growth momentum. "Management reiterated EBITDA/ton of Rs 3,500–3,600 going forward. The company expects at least mid-teens volume growth and to remain EBITDA neutral in the Food and FMCG segment in FY27," Nuvama further noted.