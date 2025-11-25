AWL Agri Business shares tumble nearly 6%; here's what triggered the fall

Shares of AWL Agri Business Ltd dropped sharply in Tuesday's session, falling 5.62 per cent to a day's low of Rs 262. Trading volume spiked, with about 1.66 crore shares changing hands -- far above the two-week average of 59.38 lakh -- suggesting a bulk or block deal may have occurred. The counter logged a turnover of Rs 456.24 crore, while the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 34,090.57 crore.

The stock movement comes days after the Adani Group fully exited its holding in the company. Last week, the conglomerate sold its remaining 7 per cent stake in AWL Agri through a block deal that saw strong institutional participation.

The exit follows an earlier sale of 13 per cent, marking the complete divestment of Adani Enterprises Ltd's (AEL's) erstwhile 44 per cent stake in the agri business.

With AEL's full exit, Singapore-based Wilmar International now becomes the sole promoter of the company, holding an estimated 57 per cent stake. This transition gives AWL Agri a distinctly multinational promoter profile, marking a significant shift in its shareholding structure.

On the financial front, the edible oil major reported a 21 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 244.85 crore for the September quarter. However, total income rose to Rs 17,525.61 crore during the July–September period of the current fiscal, compared with Rs 14,552.04 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company recorded a modest 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) volume growth to 1.68 million tonnes across its three segments -- edible oils, industry essentials and food-FMCG. Revenue from the edible oils division grew 26 per cent to Rs 13,828 crore, driven by steady consumption demand and higher realisations.