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AWL Agri Business stock plunges 9%, hits 52-week low; here's why 

AWL Agri Business stock plunges 9%, hits 52-week low; here's why 

AWL Agri Business stock fell over 9% to a low of Rs 159.75 against the previous close of Rs 176.30. Market cap of Adani Wilmar plunged to Rs 20,820 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 9:59 AM IST
AWL Agri Business stock plunges 9%, hits 52-week low; here's why AWL Agri Business stock is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, 150 day and 200-day moving averages.

Shares of AWL Agri Business Ltd (formerly Adani Wilmar Limited) slipped to their 52 week low on Wednesday after the Adani Group firm reported its Q2 earnings. AWL Agri Business stock fell over 9% to a low of Rs 159.75 against the previous close of Rs 176.30.

The stock has lost 15% in the two weeks. Market cap of AWL Agri Business plunged to Rs 20,820 crore on BSE. AWL Agri Business stock is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, 150 day and 200-day moving averages. With today's fall, the stock is down 33 percent in 2026 and lost 22 per cent in six months.

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A total of 2.49 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.08 crore on BSE.

AWL Agri Business price target 

Jefferies said profitability missed expectations in Q2. The global investment bank expects edible oils to benefit from lower duties and festive demand, while portfolio and distribution expansion should sustain Food & FMCG growth. "At 18x 1Y fwd P/E, risk-reward looks attractive," said Jefferies.

It has a buy call on the stock. AWL trades at 18 times 1Y fwd P/E. We expect revenue/EPS CAGR of 10%/12% over FY26-29E, with ROCE of 18-20%. Food & FMCG, value-added industry essentials and exports should support a gradual improvement in earnings quality. "We maintain BUY with an SOTP-based price target of Rs 260," said Jefferies.

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In the base case, the stock could hit a target price of Rs 260, a gain of 50%.

"We assume 10% revenue and 12% EPS CAGR over FY26-29e. We value AWL on an SoTP basis, with the edible-oil business valued at 20x P/E and Foods at 1.5x EV/Sales to arrive at a price target of Rs 260," said Jefferies.

In an upside scenario, it has a targte of Rs 320 a gain of 85% . "We assume a 12% revenue and 18% EPS CAGR over FY26-29e. We value AWL at 27x Jun-28e EPS to arrive at a PT of Rs 320."

In case of downside scenario, the price target is Rs 160, down 8%, said Jefferies.

Q2 earnings 

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AWL Agri Business reported a 2% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 239.39 crore for the September quarter, even as the company's income registered strong growth. The company, which markets edible oils and other food products under brands such as Fortune, had posted a net profit of Rs 244.85 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Total income rose to Rs 22,271.25 crore in the second quarter of FY27 from Rs 17,525.61 crore in the year-ago period.  The edible oil business remained the largest contributor to revenue, with income from the segment rising to Rs 17,067 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 13,827.65 crore a year earlier.

The Food and FMCG segment also reported healthy growth, with total income climbing to Rs 2,216.21 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,681.11 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 9:58 AM IST
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