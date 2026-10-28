AWL Agri Business stock plunges 9%, hits 52-week low; here's why 

A total of 2.49 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.08 crore on BSE.

AWL Agri Business price target

Jefferies said profitability missed expectations in Q2. The global investment bank expects edible oils to benefit from lower duties and festive demand, while portfolio and distribution expansion should sustain Food & FMCG growth. "At 18x 1Y fwd P/E, risk-reward looks attractive," said Jefferies.

It has a buy call on the stock. AWL trades at 18 times 1Y fwd P/E. We expect revenue/EPS CAGR of 10%/12% over FY26-29E, with ROCE of 18-20%. Food & FMCG, value-added industry essentials and exports should support a gradual improvement in earnings quality. "We maintain BUY with an SOTP-based price target of Rs 260," said Jefferies.

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In the base case, the stock could hit a target price of Rs 260, a gain of 50%.

"We assume 10% revenue and 12% EPS CAGR over FY26-29e. We value AWL on an SoTP basis, with the edible-oil business valued at 20x P/E and Foods at 1.5x EV/Sales to arrive at a price target of Rs 260," said Jefferies.

In an upside scenario, it has a targte of Rs 320 a gain of 85% . "We assume a 12% revenue and 18% EPS CAGR over FY26-29e. We value AWL at 27x Jun-28e EPS to arrive at a PT of Rs 320."

In case of downside scenario, the price target is Rs 160, down 8%, said Jefferies.

Q2 earnings

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AWL Agri Business reported a 2% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 239.39 crore for the September quarter, even as the company's income registered strong growth. The company, which markets edible oils and other food products under brands such as Fortune, had posted a net profit of Rs 244.85 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Total income rose to Rs 22,271.25 crore in the second quarter of FY27 from Rs 17,525.61 crore in the year-ago period. The edible oil business remained the largest contributor to revenue, with income from the segment rising to Rs 17,067 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 13,827.65 crore a year earlier.

The Food and FMCG segment also reported healthy growth, with total income climbing to Rs 2,216.21 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,681.11 crore in the corresponding period last year.