Axis Bank, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Nestle top gainers & losers as market ends in red

The Indian stock market closed lower for the third consecutive session on Tuesday as global growth concerns rattled indices worldwide. Sensex declined 843 points to end at 57,147. During the day, it tumbled 941 points to 57,050. Nifty fell 257 points to close at 16,983. IT, consumer durables, capital goods and metal stocks were the top sectoral losers with their indices falling 603 pts, 856 pts, 429 pts and 578 pts, respectively. All 19 BSE sectoral indices ended in the red. Market cap of BSE listed firms fell to Rs 270.04 lakh crore.

Share Market News Live: Sensex dives 844 points, Nifty breaks below 17,000; Divi's Lab, JSW Steel among top drags

Market breadth was negative with 1084 stocks ending in the green and 2351 shares closing in the red. 128 stocks were unchanged on BSE. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 28 ended in the red.

Here's a look at the top gainers and losers on Sensex today.

Top Gainers

Axis Bank: The stock ended 1.15 percent higher at Rs 785.70 against the previous close of Rs 776.75 on BSE. It hit an intraday high of Rs 795.3 , up 2.39 percent. Market cap of the bank rose to Rs 2.41 lakh crore.

Asian Paints: The stock ended 0.68 percent higher at Rs 3300 against the previous close of Rs 3278.20 on BSE. It hit an intraday high of Rs 3359, rising 2.49 percent on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3.16 lakh crore.

Top Losers

IndusInd Bank: The stock of the lender closed 3.70 per cent lower at Rs 1165 against the previous close of Rs 1210 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 1162, falling 3.97 per cent on BSE today. Market cap of the bank fell to Rs 90,350 crore.

Nestle India: The stock of the FMCG firm ended 3.13 percent lower at Rs 18,499. It hit an intraday low of Rs 18,411, falling 3.58 per cent on BSE today. Market cap of the firm declined to Rs 1.78 lakh crore.

Tata Steel: The stock ended 2.86 percent lower at Rs 100.30 against the previous close of Rs 103.25 on BSE. It hit an intraday low of Rs 99.90, down 3.24 percent. Market cap of the company declined to Rs 1.22 lakh crore.

Infosys: The IT firm's stock closed 2.65 percent lower at Rs 1423.90 against the previous close of Rs 1462.70 on BSE. It hit an intraday low of Rs 1420.20, down 2.91 percent. Market cap of the company declined to Rs 5.99 lakh crore.

HCL Tech: The IT stock ended 2.47 percent lower at Rs 938.60 against the previous close of Rs 962.40 on BSE. It hit an intraday low of Rs 936.15, down 2.73 percent. Market cap of the company declined to Rs 2.54 lakh crore.

Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth a net Rs 2,139 crore on Monday, according to data available with BSE.

Previous session

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Monday amid a weak trend in global markets. Sensex declined 200.18 points to end at 57,991.11. During the day, it tumbled 825.61 points or 1.41 per cent to 57,365.68. Nifty fell 73.65 points or 0.43 per cent to close at 17,241. IT shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE index zooming 255 points to 28,444. Top losers were consumer durables and capital goods stocks with their indices falling 618 pts and 315 pts, respectively.

Global markets

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended lower, while Shanghai settled in the green.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the negative territory in mid-session deals. The US markets had ended lower on Monday.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 2.59 per cent to $93.70 per barrel.