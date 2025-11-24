Axis Bank, Karnataka Bank: PL's Vaishali Parekh shares view on these 2 pvt lenders; says this on BoM, other PSBs

Vaishali Parekh, Vice-President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher (PL), on Monday highlighted key support and resistance levels for the benchmark NSE Nifty, along with offering an outlook on select banking counters. According to her, Nifty50 should find support at 25,800, while 26,200 remains the crucial hurdle that needs to be crossed for the market to aim for higher levels.

On Karnataka Bank Ltd, Parekh said the stock has entered a strong momentum phase, supported by sustained buying interest. "This can go towards Rs 220-230 levels from here on. We have been seeing consistent good volume for a couple of days. So, yes, it calls for a good upside going towards Rs 220-230 levels," she told Business Today.

Discussing Axis Bank Ltd, the market expert maintained a positive stance. "Axis Bank is doing quite well. It is holding on within its upward move. I would say Rs 1,240 would act as a good support and once we see good strength coming in, this stock can go towards Rs 1,340-1,350," she said.

Within the public sector banking (PSB) pack, Parekh highlighted a key resistance zone for Bank of Maharashtra (BoM). "For BoM, there is a constant resistance seen at Rs 61-62 levels on weekly charts. So we need clarity on that. Rs 62 needs to be crossed, then we are aiming for higher targets of Rs 67-70 levels. Either buy near Rs 54-55 or wait for clarity for this stock to move further high," she noted.

Sharing her view on the broader PSBs, Parekh advised caution at current levels. "I would not really suggest a new buy at these levels because PSU banks had already given a good indication a long time back. So, I would say continue holding with a trailing stop-loss because it still has some more further upside to go," she added.