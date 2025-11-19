Axis Bank shares approach 52-week high after UBS upgrades to 'buy'

Shares of private sector lender Axis Bank approached their 52-week high after brokerage UBS Securities upgraded the lender's rating from Neutral to Buy. It also revised its 12-month price target to Rs 1,500 from Rs 1,300, reflecting a favourable medium-term outlook. Axis Bank stock rose to an intra day high of Rs 1,273 against the previous close of Rs 1265.25. Later, the stock closed 0.38% higher at Rs 1270.05.

Total 1.39 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 16.75 crore on BSE.

Market cap of the bank rose to Rs 3.94 lakh crore. Axis Bank stock has gained 28 per cent in two years and risen 18.47 per cent since the beginning of this year. In a month, the stock has gained 6 per cent.

UBS highlighted improving trends in credit costs, asset quality, and loan growth supported by a recovering operating environment and sector tailwinds. It expects loan growth to strengthen to 14-15% over FY26-28, with credit costs moderating and margins improving gradually from FY27 onwards.

UBS considers Axis Bank better positioned than many peers, with valuation discounts providing an attractive risk-reward opportunity.



"We raise our margins, tweak our fee income/opex and expect ROA/ROE of 1.7%/15% over FY26-28. We believe a gradual improvement in key metrics is likely to drive a stock re-rating and narrow the valuation discount. We raise our FY26-28 EPS estimates 1-4%," the brokerage said.

The lender reported a 26% year-on-year (YoY) fall in its standalone net profit to Rs 5,090 crore in Q2 compared with Rs 6,918 crore in the last year's quarter.Net interest income (NII) in Q2 rose 2% YoY to Rs 13,744 crore against Rs 13,483 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank’s operating profit in Q2 slipped 3% YoY to Rs 10,413 crore.

Fee income during the second quarter rose 10% YoY to Rs 6,037 crore. Retail fees too climbed 10% YoY and made up for 71% of the bank’s total fee income.