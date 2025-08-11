Axis Securities recommends Hero MotoCorp, GSFC & Cummins India shares for short-term gains

Axis Securities has identified three stocks -- Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GSFC) and Cummins India Ltd -- as short-term investment opportunities, each showing strong bullish technical setups.

According to the brokerage's weekly technical outlook and picks report, Hero MotoCorp has broken out of an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern near Rs 4,518 on weekly charts, signalling the start of a medium-term uptrend. The stock has surpassed a consolidation zone of Rs 4,480–4,180, supported by a bullish RSI (Relative Strength Index). Axis Securities expects an upside towards Rs 5,000–5,135, with a buy range of Rs 4,585–4,495 and a stop loss at Rs 4,310.

The domestic brokerage said GSFC has registered a decisive breakout above its falling channel at Rs 207, ending its corrective phase and entering a new uptrend. Trading above all key moving averages and supported by a bullish RSI breakout, the stock could rise towards Rs 239–245 in the coming weeks. The suggested buy range is Rs 211–207, with a stop loss at Rs 194.

Cummins India has broken above a key resistance zone near Rs 3,700 on weekly charts, maintaining a higher high–higher low formation. With strong volume support and momentum indicators in positive territory, Axis Securities sees potential upside towards Rs 4,151–4,260 levels. The recommended buy range is Rs 3,750–3,676, with a stop loss at Rs 3,494.

The brokerage advises a holding period of three to four weeks for all three stock picks.

Meanwhile, the report highlights that the Nifty50 is forming a long bearish candle, indicating a negative bias for this ongoing week. On the technical front, Nifty Bank also signals further weakness unless it manages to hold above 55,650.