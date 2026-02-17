Aye Finance shares climb 6% today post muted listing; here's what analysts say

Shares of Aye Finance Ltd rose sharply on Tuesday, a day after making a flat stock market debut. The counter jumped as much as 15.98 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 149.50, compared with its initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 129. At last check, the stock was up 5.69 per cent at Rs 136.25.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The non-banking financial company (NBFC), which focuses on lending to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), had listed at Rs 129 on NSE, matching its issue price.

The company's Rs 1,010 crore initial public offering (IPO) was open for subscription from February 9 to February 11 and was subscribed 0.97 times overall. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category saw relatively better demand, getting subscribed 1.5 times.

One market expert indicated that the stock could witness a near-term correction, while another highlighted that support on the counter is likely around Rs 130.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, said, "The stock debuted with muted listing gains. During the first session, it saw some early profit booking. Investors are closely watching asset quality and cost of funds in the current rate environment. For fresh investments, investors should wait before entry and existing holders should consider exit for now, as we may see some short-term correction of nearly 8-10 per cent in the stock as the value seems to be over-stretched."

Advertisement

From a technical perspective, Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said support is seen at Rs 130, while resistance is placed at Rs 140. He added that a decisive move above Rs 140 could push the stock towards Rs 143, with the expected short-term trading range pegged between Rs 130 and Rs 143.

As of September 30, 2025, the company had 586,825 active unique customers across 18 states and three union territories, with assets under management (AUM) of Rs 6,027.62 crore.