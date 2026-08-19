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Baazar Style Retail shares zoom nearly 22% in four sessions; what's fuelling the rally?

Baazar Style Retail shares zoom nearly 22% in four sessions; what's fuelling the rally?

STYLEBAAZA402.65(4.99%)

Baazar Style Retail: The stock has gained 21.52 per cent over four trading sessions and is now close to its record high of Rs 426.85, touched on May 13, 2025.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 12:20 PM IST
Baazar Style Retail shares zoom nearly 22% in four sessions; what's fuelling the rally?The latest rally comes after Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman and Managing Director of Cupid Ltd, acquired around a 6 per cent stake in Baazar Style Retail.

Shares of Baazar Style Retail Ltd extended their winning run for the fourth straight session on Wednesday, rising as much as 5 per cent to hit a high of Rs 423.80 on BSE. At this level, the stock has gained 21.52 per cent over four trading sessions and is now close to its record high of Rs 426.85, touched on May 13, 2025.

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The latest rally comes after Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman and Managing Director of Cupid Ltd, acquired around a 6 per cent stake in Baazar Style Retail.

According to exchange data released on Tuesday, Halwasiya acquired 45 lakh shares, representing a 5.91 per cent stake in Baazar Style Retail. On the selling side, promoters Shreyans Surana and Sidharth Surana offloaded 21 lakh and 9 lakh shares, respectively, while Bhagwan Prasad sold 15 lakh shares and Rajendra Kumar Gupta HUF offloaded 1 lakh shares.

Separately, BSE data showed bulk deals involving Mansi Share and Stock Broking Pvt Ltd on Tuesday, August 18. The entity sold 43 shares at Rs 403.21 apiece and purchased 4,15,002 shares at Rs 403.11 apiece.

Halwasiya's investment has drawn attention given his role at Cupid, where he has also been increasing his stake. His personal holding in Cupid has risen to 33.45 per cent following recent share purchases.

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Baazar Style Retail, which operates the Style Baazar chain and has a presence across eastern India, recently informed the exchanges that it opened a new store at PS Road in Bolpur, West Bengal.

At the same time, the company closed its Style Baazar store at Raiganj. Following these changes, its total store network stood at 276 stores.

Baazar Style Retail-Cupid connection

The latest stake purchase comes against the backdrop of an earlier strategic arrangement between Baazar Style Retail and Cupid.

In January 2026, Baazar Style Retail said its board had approved the issuance of 1.01 crore fully convertible equity warrants to Cupid at Rs 328.25 per warrant, for an aggregate of Rs 331.53 crore.

Upon conversion of the warrants, Cupid was to acquire an 11.92 per cent stake in Baazar Style Retail, with the partnership aimed at expanding its FMCG distribution through Baazar Style Retail's retail network.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 19, 2026 12:19 PM IST
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