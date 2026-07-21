Bajaj Auto Q1 results: Profit rises 46% YoY to Rs 3,226 crore; revenue climbs 65%

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday reported a strong earnings performance for the April-June quarter (Q1 FY27), with consolidated net profit rising 45.93 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,225.63 crore from Rs 2,210.44 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The two- and three-wheeler manufacturer reported a 65.03 per cent YoY increase in revenue from operations at Rs 21,688.83 crore for the quarter, compared with Rs 12,646.59 crore a year earlier.

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On a standalone basis, the company said revenue from operations reached an all-time high of Rs 17,244 crore, up 37 per cent YoY, driven by record quarterly volumes and improved realisations.

Commenting on the quarterly performance, Bajaj Auto said its results reflected broad-based growth across internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) businesses, domestic and export markets, as well as two- and three-wheeler segments.

"Broad-based performance underpinned by double-digit growth on all fronts (ICE/EV, Domestic/Exports, 2W/3W), sustained despite a challenging/disruptive external context and bearing testament yet again to the Company's resilient and diversified business model," the company said in its earnings statement.

The company added that its domestic business delivered another quarter of double-digit growth across all businesses, leading to a 26 per cent YoY increase in domestic revenues.

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Exports also recorded their strongest-ever quarterly performance, with the company reporting record revenue and volumes that crossed the 700,000-unit mark for the first time.

In the motorcycle segment, Bajaj Auto said domestic revenues grew at a double-digit pace, supported by the sports motorcycle portfolio. It noted that retail sales in the sports segment grew around 1.5x faster than the rest of the industry, while the Pulsar, Avenger and Dominar brands all posted double-digit YoY growth.

The company added that the sports segment expanded by around 50 per cent, supported by product interventions across the Pulsar range, and said upcoming upgrades in the 125-160cc category are expected to strengthen its competitive positioning.

It also said its KTM and Triumph brands maintained their growth momentum, with domestic revenue from these brands increasing 60 per cent YoY during the quarter.

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Following the earnings announcement, Bajaj Auto shares were trading 1.14 per cent lower at Rs 10,399.30.