Bajaj Auto, Zydus Life, Escorts Kubota: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled higher for the sixth straight session on the back of trade talks between Indian and the US, which drove the optimism. Besides this, traders are looking at how GST cuts benefits will be rolled out. BSE Sensex gained 123.58 points, or 0.15 per cent, to settle at 81,548.73, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 32.40 points, or 0.13 per cent, to close at 25,005.50 for the day.



Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks including Escorts Kubota, Zydus Lifesciences and Bajaj Auto are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services has to say about these stocks ahead of Friday's trading session:



Bajaj Auto | Buy | Target Price: Rs 10,000 | Stop Loss: Rs 8,500

Bajaj Auto has given a breakout from an inverse head and shoulders formation on daily charts, signalling a bullish reversal. Price action shows higher highs and higher lows, while the stock is trading above short and medium term EMAs, confirming trend strength. RSI is trending above 60 and rising, reflecting strong momentum, while MACD has generated a positive crossover. A noticeable surge in volume validates the breakout. Additionally, ADX above 25 indicates strengthening trend intensity, reinforcing the bullish outlook.



Advertisement

Escorts Kubota | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,950-4,200 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,500

Prices have given a decisive breakout from an inverse head and shoulders formation and have successfully retested the breakout level, confirming strength. Price action shows solid momentum, with the stock reclaiming and sustaining above all key EMAs, aligning short and midterm trends positively. RSI holds above 60, while MACD sustains a bullish crossover, highlighting underlying strength. The breakout was supported by higher volumes, signalling strong participation. Additionally, ADX rising above 20 validates the sustainability of this emerging uptrend.



Zydus Lifesciences | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,140-1,180 | Stop Loss: Rs 970

Zydus Life has broken out of an inverse Head and Shoulders formation on daily charts, highlighting a bullish reversal setup. Price action shows strong follow-through as the stock has moved above all key moving averages, reaffirming trend strength. The breakout was supported by rising volumes, confirming active participation from buyers. RSI is pointing upward, indicating improving momentum, while MACD has triggered a fresh bullish crossover. The overall structure suggests continuation of the uptrend with scope for sustained upside.