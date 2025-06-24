Bajaj Consumer shares surge 20%, snap 8-day slide; what analysts recommend

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd surged sharply on Tuesday, snapping an eight-session losing streak. The stock jumped 20 per cent to hit its upper circuit level of Rs 202.55, driven by strong volumes and renewed investor interest.

Around 5.32 lakh shares were last seen changing hands on BSE. The figure was way more than the two-week average volume of 30,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 10.25 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 2,734.08 crore.

Analysts attributed the rally to a decisive shift in technical trends. Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President of Retail Research at Religare Broking, said the stock appears strong and may advance further to Rs 205 in the near term. He advised traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 188.

Echoing similar optimism, Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted that Bajaj Consumer has staged a significant breakout after a prolonged correction and consolidation phase. "This move can be considered an early signal of a counter-trend reversal. The stock has the intermediate potential to test the Rs 200–210 zone, with further upside towards Rs 230," he said. On the downside, he identified the Rs 180–175 range as a key support area.

Bajaj Consumer's scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 73.16. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20.21 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 3.76. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 9.92 with a return on equity (RoE) of 18.61. According to Trendlyne data, Bajaj Consumer has a one-year beta of 0.8, indicating low volatility.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 40.95 per cent stake in the company.