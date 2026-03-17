Bajaj Electricals shares: Bajaj Group stock in focus after Rs 141 crore deal to buy Morphy Richards brand rights; key details

Shares of Bajaj Electricals Ltd are likely to be in focus on Tuesday after the consumer appliances giant announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire the 'Morphy Richards' brand rights for a net consideration of Rs 141.40 crore.

On Monday, shares of Bajaj Electricals declined 3.58% to settle at Rs 360.75 apiece on BSE against its previous close of Rs 374.15.

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In the regulatory filing, the firm confirmed it is acquiring the business intellectual property, including registered trademarks, domain names, and associated goodwill, from Ireland-based Glen Dimplex Group's entity, Glen Electric Limited.

This transaction grants the Bajaj Group arm absolute and perpetual ownership of the UK-founded brand across India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, the filing noted

The total cash outflow for the deal, is pegged at Rs 197.47 crore. The core Rs 141.40 crore consideration will be paid in GBP sterling spread across three instalments: Rs 49 crore upon the transfer date, another Rs 49 crore by March 31, 2027, and a final Rs 43.40 crore by March 31, 2028, according to exchange filing details.

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"This acquisition is a natural next step in our portfolio journey," said Sanjay Sachdeva, MD and CEO of Bajaj Electricals Limited. Pointing to the shifting landscape of Indian consumer needs, he added that owning the brand provides the "strategic flexibility to invest more consistently, innovate faster, and accelerate growth across premium consumer segments".

Meanwhile, in an earlier exchange filing during market hours on Monday, Bajaj Electricals announced shifts in its leadership team. The company's board approved the appointment of Suketu Shah as the interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel, effective March 16, 2026.