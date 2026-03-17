Bajaj Electricals shares jump on Morphy Richards deal; details here

Shares of Bajaj Electricals Ltd rose sharply in Tuesday's trade after the consumer appliances company announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire the Morphy Richards brand rights. The stock jumped 10.06 per cent to hit a high of Rs 397.05 in early trade.

In a regulatory filing, the firm confirmed it is acquiring the business' intellectual property, including registered trademarks, domain names, and associated goodwill, from Ireland-based Glen Dimplex Group's entity, Glen Electric Ltd.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The transaction grants Bajaj Electricals absolute and perpetual ownership of the UK-founded brand across India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, the filing stated.

The total cash outflow for the deal is pegged at Rs 197.47 crore. The core consideration of Rs 141.40 crore will be paid in GBP sterling across three instalments: Rs 49 crore upon the transfer date, another Rs 49 crore by March 31, 2027, and a final Rs 43.40 crore by March 31, 2028, according to exchange filing details.

"This acquisition is a natural next step in our portfolio journey," said Sanjay Sachdeva, MD and CEO of Bajaj Electricals Limited. Pointing to the shifting landscape of Indian consumer needs, he added that owning the brand provides the "strategic flexibility to invest more consistently, innovate faster, and accelerate growth across premium consumer segments".

Advertisement

Separately, Bajaj Electricals also announced changes in its leadership team. The company's board approved the appointment of Suketu Shah as interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel, effective March 16, 2026.