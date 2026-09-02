Bajaj Finance, Airtel, ICICI Bank, Varun Beverages among Axis Securities' top 15 stock picks; up to 40% upside seen

Varun Beverages is another stock with 32 per cent upside potential. The brokerage has a target price of Rs 530, compared with its stock price of Rs 400. CCL Products (India) Ltd also has a target price of Rs 1,425 against a stock price of Rs 1,080, indicating 32 per cent potential upside.

Among large-cap stocks, Bajaj Finance has a target price of Rs 1,305, compared with its stock price of Rs 1,057, implying an upside potential of 23 per cent. ICICI Bank has a target price of Rs 1,800 against Rs 1,454, indicating 24 per cent potential upside. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, meanwhile, has a target price of Rs 500 against Rs 419, implying 19 per cent upside.

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CUB, a small-cap pick, has a target price of Rs 280, compared with its stock price of Rs 229, indicating 22 per cent potential upside.

Other stocks on Axis Securities' list

The brokerage's top picks also include Nestle India Ltd, Eternal Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, LG Electronics India Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd and Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd.

Nestle India has a target price of Rs 1,765 against Rs 1,497, implying 18 per cent upside potential, while Eternal has a target price of Rs 390 against Rs 328, indicating 19 per cent upside.

Among mid-cap stocks, Dalmia Bharat has a target price of Rs 2,260 versus Rs 1,856, implying 22 per cent upside potential. LG Electronics India has a target price of Rs 1,965 against Rs 1,698, indicating 16 per cent upside, while APL Apollo Tubes has a target price of Rs 2,500 compared with Rs 2,223, translating into 12 per cent potential upside.

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In the small-cap category, Chalet Hotels has a target price of Rs 1,000 against Rs 904, implying 11 per cent upside potential. Minda Corporation has a target price of Rs 815 versus Rs 713, indicating 14 per cent upside. Healthcare Global Enterprises has a target price of Rs 820 against Rs 733, implying 12 per cent potential upside.

Axis Securities said the target prices have an investment horizon of more than one year.