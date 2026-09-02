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Bajaj Finance, Airtel, ICICI Bank, Varun Beverages among Axis Securities' top 15 stock picks; up to 40% upside seen

Bajaj Finance, Airtel, ICICI Bank, Varun Beverages among Axis Securities' top 15 stock picks; up to 40% upside seen

BAJFINANCE1,044.20(0.92%)

Bharti Airtel has the highest upside potential among the stocks on the list. Axis Securities has set a target price of Rs 2,530, against a stock price of Rs 1,812, implying an upside potential of 40 per cent.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 9:12 AM IST
Bajaj Finance, Airtel, ICICI Bank, Varun Beverages among Axis Securities' top 15 stock picks; up to 40% upside seenAxis Securities said the target prices have an investment horizon of more than one year.

Axis Securities has featured Bajaj Finance Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd and City Union Bank Ltd (CUB) among its top 15 stock picks, with the domestic brokerage's target prices indicating potential upside of up to 40 per cent from the stocks' prices as of August 31, 2026.

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Bharti Airtel has the highest upside potential among the stocks on the list. Axis Securities has set a target price of Rs 2,530, against a stock price of Rs 1,812, implying an upside potential of 40 per cent.

Varun Beverages is another stock with 32 per cent upside potential. The brokerage has a target price of Rs 530, compared with its stock price of Rs 400. CCL Products (India) Ltd also has a target price of Rs 1,425 against a stock price of Rs 1,080, indicating 32 per cent potential upside.

Among large-cap stocks, Bajaj Finance has a target price of Rs 1,305, compared with its stock price of Rs 1,057, implying an upside potential of 23 per cent. ICICI Bank has a target price of Rs 1,800 against Rs 1,454, indicating 24 per cent potential upside. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, meanwhile, has a target price of Rs 500 against Rs 419, implying 19 per cent upside.

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CUB, a small-cap pick, has a target price of Rs 280, compared with its stock price of Rs 229, indicating 22 per cent potential upside.

Other stocks on Axis Securities' list

The brokerage's top picks also include Nestle India Ltd, Eternal Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, LG Electronics India Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd and Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd.

Nestle India has a target price of Rs 1,765 against Rs 1,497, implying 18 per cent upside potential, while Eternal has a target price of Rs 390 against Rs 328, indicating 19 per cent upside.

Among mid-cap stocks, Dalmia Bharat has a target price of Rs 2,260 versus Rs 1,856, implying 22 per cent upside potential. LG Electronics India has a target price of Rs 1,965 against Rs 1,698, indicating 16 per cent upside, while APL Apollo Tubes has a target price of Rs 2,500 compared with Rs 2,223, translating into 12 per cent potential upside.

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In the small-cap category, Chalet Hotels has a target price of Rs 1,000 against Rs 904, implying 11 per cent upside potential. Minda Corporation has a target price of Rs 815 versus Rs 713, indicating 14 per cent upside. Healthcare Global Enterprises has a target price of Rs 820 against Rs 733, implying 12 per cent potential upside.

Axis Securities said the target prices have an investment horizon of more than one year.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 2, 2026 9:12 AM IST
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