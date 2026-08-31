Bajaj Finance, HDB Financial, SHFL: 3 stocks to buy for up to 31% upside

Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities, in a fresh note, said it continued to remain positive on the NBFC sector, with Bajaj Finance Ltd, HDB Financial Services Ltd , and Shriram Finance Ltd (SHFL) as its three top picks. The brokerage noted that its NBFC universe delivered a strong June quarter, with aggregate PAT surging 42 per cent YoY and AUM expanding 21 per cent YoY, adding that the sector outlook remained positive, aided by anticipated FCNR(B) liquidity inflows. For now, the brokerage did not make any changes to its FY27-29 estimates.
Nirmal Bang has targets suggesting up to 31 per cent upside on its three preferred picks. HDB Financial is a 'Buy with a target of Rs 890, hinting at 31 per cent potential upside. Target for SHFL, another 'Buy', is set at Rs 1,290. This target suggests 18 per cent potential upside. Bajaj Finance is also rated 'Buy' with a target of Rs 1,250, implying 16 per cent potential upside.