Bajaj Finance Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 27%, NII at Rs 12,571 crore 

Bajaj Finance, the largest NBFC in the country by market cap and customer base, reported a 27% rise in net profit to Rs 5985.75 crore for the June 2026 quarter from the Rs 4699 crore profit reported in the same period of the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, net interest income, rose 23% year-on-year to Rs 12,571 crore against Rs 10,228 crore in the year ago period.

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The NBFC said it delivered AUM addition of Rs 36,969 crore. Profit before tax rose 28% to Rs 8,149 crore. It booked 16.13 MM new loans and added 5.10 MM new customers in Q1. Customer franchise stood at 124.43 MM.