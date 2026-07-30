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Bajaj Finance Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 27%, NII at Rs 12,571 crore 

Bajaj Finance Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 27%, NII at Rs 12,571 crore 

Bajaj Finance Q1 earnings: Net interest income, rose 23% year-on-year to Rs 12,571 crore against Rs 10,228 crore in the year ago period.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 4:08 PM IST
Bajaj Finance Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 27%, NII at Rs 12,571 crore Bajaj Finance stock ended 0.18% higher at Rs 1056.05 today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 6.57 lakh crore. 

Bajaj Finance, the largest NBFC in the country by market cap and customer base, reported a 27% rise in net profit to Rs 5985.75 crore for the June 2026 quarter from the Rs 4699 crore profit reported in the same period of the previous financial year.
Meanwhile, net interest income, rose 23% year-on-year to Rs 12,571 crore against Rs 10,228 crore in the year ago period.

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The NBFC said it delivered AUM addition of Rs 36,969 crore. Profit before tax rose 28% to Rs 8,149 crore. It booked 16.13 MM new loans and added 5.10 MM new customers in Q1. Customer franchise stood at 124.43 MM.

The firm’s assets under management (AUM) rose 24 percent to Rs 5,46,944 crore in Q1FY27.

Net total income rose 22% to Rs 15,224 crore in Q1 as against Rs 12,460 crore in Q1FY26.
Operating expenditure to Net total income stood at 33.4% against 33.1% in Q1 FY26. The company said it was confident of delivering 25-40 bps improvement in Opex to Net total income in FY27.

Full-time employee count stood at 73,261 as of June 30, 2026. The company added 1,648 employees in Q1 FY27. Adjusted for Gold Loan and MFI, the net addition was 811. Employee attrition was 12.8 % in Q1 FY27. The Fixed Term Contract (FTC) resource count stood at 86,301 as of 30 June 2026.

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The earnings were announced during market hours. Bajaj Finance stock ended 0.18% higher at Rs 1056.05 today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 6.57 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 30, 2026 4:00 PM IST
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