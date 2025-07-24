Bajaj Finance Q1 FY26 results: Profit up 20% at Rs 4,700 crore; NII climbs 22%

Bajaj Finance Ltd on Thursday reported a 20.13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY25). During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 4,699.61 crore as against Rs 3,911.98 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 22 per cent YoY in Q1 FY26 to Rs 10,227 crore from Rs 8,365 crore in the year-ago period. Assets under management (AUM) grew by 25 per cent to Rs 4,41,450 crore as of 30 June 2025 from Rs 3,54,192 crore as of 30 June 2024. AUM grew by Rs 24,789 crore in Q1 FY26.

The number of new loans booked by the non-banking financial company (NBFC) in Q1 FY26 stood at around 1.35 crore, up from 1.10 crore in Q1 FY25, reflecting a 23 per cent increase.

Bajaj Finance posted a 22 per cent YoY increase in its pre-provisioning operating profit for the first quarter of FY26, which rose to Rs 8,487 crore from Rs 6,947 crore in the same period last year.

Loan losses and provisions for the quarter surged 26 per cent to Rs 2,120 crore, compared to Rs 1,685 crore in Q1 FY25. The annualised loan losses and provisions to average assets under finance stood at 2.02 per cent for the quarter.

As of June 30, 2025, the company's gross non-performing assets (NPA) stood at 1.03 per cent, while net NPA was at 0.50 per cent. This marks a rise from 0.86 per cent gross NPA and 0.38 per cent net NPA reported as of June 30, 2024. The provisioning coverage ratio on stage 3 assets stood at 52 per cent.

Meanwhile, shares of Bajaj Finance settled 0.98 per cent lower at Rs 959.